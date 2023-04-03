Verizon Teams Up With Saab, Frequentis on $2.4B FAA Enterprise Network Services Work

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Verizon’s public sector business a potential 15-year, $2.4 billion contract to create and maintain the agency’s communications platform.

Verizon said Friday it will be the prime contractor for the FAA Enterprise Network Services project and will team up with Saab and Frequentis to carry out the initiative.

FENS is set to replace the FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure, which supports the National Airspace System used in air traffic management.

Under the contract, Verizon will lead the design, construction, maintenance and operations, including telecommunications and data management support.

Saab will lend its expertise in air traffic management and system-wide information management, while Frequentis will deploy its high-availability network equipment for the project.

Kyle Malady, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Business, welcomes the opportunity for the company to drive FAA’s telecommunications infrastructure modernization.

“From dynamic services and bandwidth provisioning, to improved insight and visibility into network service configuration and operation, we are excited to help the FAA with a robust solution that will benefit the National Airspace System and administrative users alike,” he added.