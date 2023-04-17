Verizon Unveils Innovation Lab; Lockheed’s Dan Rice Quoted

Verizon has opened a new innovation laboratory in San Francisco and lab personnel demonstrated to attendees how 5G technology and mobile edge computing infrastructure could support drone-based radio frequency sensing and precise positioning for defense and aerospace applications, RCR Wireless News reported Thursday.

Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL programs at Lockheed Martin, attended the opening of the new lab and talked about the defense contractor’s work with Verizon on a Department of Defense project that looks at how drones detect, analyze and transmit radio propagation models using a private 5G network and RF detection technologies.

“What it allows us to do is to geolocate moving RF emitters,” Rice said.

He said the collaboration between Verizon and Lockheed seeks to drive interoperability of emerging and existing military data links with 5G to facilitate the transmission of information through hybrid networks.

“We’re working on things like how do you seamlessly transition a single user device to public networks to private networks and back again seamlessly,” Rice added.