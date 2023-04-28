Veteran Ventures Invests in Satellite Propulsion Tech Developer Phase Four; Steve Kiser Quoted

A developer of plasma-based satellite propulsion systems for government and commercial aerospace and defense customers has received an investment from Veteran Ventures Capital through the investment firm’s Veteran Fund I.

The capital infused into Phase Four marks Veteran Ventures’ fourth investment, the investment firm said Thursday.

“Their technology stack and propulsion product lines are aligned with where their client segments are moving for future satellite propulsion needs,” Steve Kiser, general partner at Veteran Ventures, said of Phase Four.

“As the U.S. expands its proliferated low-earth orbit constellations and makes greater use of the cis-lunar regime, Phase Four will be leading the way to ensure all on-orbit systems have resilient, advanced maneuvering capabilities that do not rely on outdated legacy technologies nor rely on vulnerable foreign supply chains,” added Kiser, who will serve on Phase Four’s board of directors.

Founded in 2015, Phase Four seeks to address the increasing demand for proliferated constellations through its satellite propulsion technology and radio-frequency thruster that offers propellant agnostic capabilities.