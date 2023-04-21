VMware Gets FedRAMP Certification for vRealize Suite Cloud Offering

VMware has received High authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Joint Authorization Board for its portfolio of cloud management offerings for the U.S. public sector, said Gabriel Martinez, senior product line marketing manager for cloud management.

The vRealize Suite Cloud offers advanced analytics and reporting, automation and orchestration capabilities, as well as a unified interface for managing workloads in a secure cloud environment.

Platforms included in the suite are VMware Aria Automation, VMware Aria Operations, VMware Aria Operations for Logs and VMware Aria Hub Subscription.

Government customers can get access to the cloud management tools via the VMware Government Services authorization boundary.

VMware also offers a FedRAMP-certified desktop virtualization service on Microsoft Azure GovCloud for federal, state, local and tribal government agencies.