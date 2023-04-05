VMware’s Lewis Shepherd Joins Technical Advisory Board of Quantum Computing Inc.

Lewis Shepherd, senior director of research and emerging technologies strategy at VMware, was added to the technical advisory board of Quantum Computing Inc.

The executive will draw from his more than three decades of government and industry experience in research and development innovation to provide QCI with product visibility, market intelligence and insight, the quantum computing company said Tuesday.

Aside from his responsibilities at VMware, Shepherd’s career includes time serving at the Defense Intelligence Agency as a senior executive, the Department of Defense as a special government employee and senior adviser, the Federal Communications Commission as a member of its Technological Advisory Council and at Microsoft as general manager and director.

“My plan is to add another four to five professionals to the Board whose expertise span a variety of different touch points to quantum, but with the same passion and tireless work-ethic of Lewis,” commented Jim Simon, Jr., chair of the technical advisory board at QCI.

Shepard’s appointment is the third for the QCI board.