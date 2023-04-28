X-Bow Systems Secures $60M AFWERX Funding Increase for Rocket Motor Production

The U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm has granted X-Bow Systems a potential $60 million Strategic Funding Increase award to boost its solid rocket motor production capabilities.

Through the additional investment from AFWERX, X-Bow will expand its work with the Air Force Research Laboratory to accelerate additive manufacturing of solid rocket motors, the space technology company said Wednesday.

X-Bow Chief Revenue Officer Maureen Gannon considers the strategic funding award as a reflection of the need of the Department of Defense and the commercial industry for solid rocket technology and production capabilities.

The STRATFI award comprises government funding, private investment and funding from the Small Business Innovation Research program.