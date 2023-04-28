in Contract Awards, News

X-Bow Systems Secures $60M AFWERX Funding Increase for Rocket Motor Production

X-Bow Systems Logo / https://www.xbowsystems.com/
X-Bow Systems Secures $60M AFWERX Funding Increase for Rocket Motor Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm has granted X-Bow Systems a potential $60 million Strategic Funding Increase award to boost its solid rocket motor production capabilities.

Through the additional investment from AFWERX, X-Bow will expand its work with the Air Force Research Laboratory to accelerate additive manufacturing of solid rocket motors, the space technology company said Wednesday.

X-Bow Chief Revenue Officer Maureen Gannon considers the strategic funding award as a reflection of the need of the Department of Defense and the commercial industry for solid rocket technology and production capabilities.

The STRATFI award comprises government funding, private investment and funding from the Small Business Innovation Research program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AFwerXair force research laboratoryGovconMaureen GannonSmall Business Innovation ResearchStrategic Funding IncreasestratfiUS Air ForceX-Bow Systems

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Veteran Ventures Invests in Satellite Propulsion Tech Developer Phase Four; Steve Kiser Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Veteran Ventures Invests in Satellite Propulsion Tech Developer Phase Four; Steve Kiser Quoted
7 Startups to Develop Software Tools for Supply Chain Visibility - top government contractors - best government contracting event
7 Startups to Develop Software Tools for Supply Chain Visibility