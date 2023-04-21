Xage Enlists in Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative for Industrial Control Systems

Xage Security has become one of the latest companies to be part of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative.

The company said Thursday it joined JCDC’s Industrial Control Systems unit and will lend its expertise and insights on zero trust principles to improve U.S. resilience against online threats.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency added ICS and operational technology experts to JCDC in April 2022. The collaborative is expected to utilize Xage’s knowledge in zero trust-based identity and access management, and cyber-physical asset protection.

Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood welcomed the opportunity for the company to help strengthen U.S. critical infrastructure security.

“We look forward to applying our expertise in zero trust architectures and innovative approaches for ICS/OT to advance the collective cybersecurity posture of U.S. and global organizations,” he added.

