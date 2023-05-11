11 More Projects to Receive Funding From DOD’s Tech Procurement Pilot Initiative; Heidi Shyu Quoted

The Department of Defense has unveiled the second group of projects selected to receive funding from the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies pilot program.

DOD said Monday Congress approved a total of $150 million in funding for 11 projects for APFIT’s fiscal year 2023.

Established through fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, the merit-based program looks to support innovative and mature technologies that lack the financial capacity for deployment.

The first batch consisting of 10 projects was announced in July 2022, with each awardee receiving $10 million.

“This pilot program is a critical tool to help us bridge the ‘valley of death’ and transition capabilities to the warfighter quicker than previously planned. The companies being funded will fill crucial capability gaps,” said Heidi Shyu , undersecretary for research and engineering at DOD and a three-time Wash100 awardee.

Awards range from $10 million to $20 million for the new projects, which are listed below: