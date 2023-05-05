5 Teams Land Phase A Study Contracts for NOAA Coronagraph Instrument

NASA has selected four companies and one university research organization to conduct phase A study on developing a solar coronagraph instrument for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s space weather forecasting mission.

EO Vista, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business, Southwest Research Institute and the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado will develop the COR instrument concept and mature necessary technologies for the Space Weather Next Lagrange 1 Series program, NASA said Tuesday.

The COR instrument will provide imagery of the solar corona for detecting and characterizing coronal mass ejections.

NOAA plans to launch the coronal imaging instrument on the Space Weather Next Program L1 Series satellites in 2025.

Each contract has an eight-month base period valued at $800,000 with a four-month option worth $400,000.