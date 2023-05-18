in News, Technology

AFRL Posts Solicitation for Mission Autonomy for Air & Space Systems Initiative

Air Force Research Laboratory/ PRnewswire
The Air Force Research Laboratory is soliciting proposals for an initiative focused on developing technologies and strategies to enable autonomous air and space missions.

According to a broad agency announcement posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, the potential approaches under the Mission Autonomy for Air and Space Systems program should be able to support the military’s autonomous sensing operations by employing closed-loop sensing, data processing and reasoning capabilities.

Interested parties must address architectural agility, mission context representation, multisource analytics, sensing and computational resource allocation and foundational research.

One award from the U.S. Air Force is anticipated in October for the MASS effort, which has an estimated program cost of $48.8 million.

The contractor’s technical support for the program is planned to run for five years, while three months will be allotted for final reporting.

Submissions will be accepted until June 26.

Written by Kacey Roberts

