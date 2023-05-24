in Contract Awards, News

AFRL Taps Ursa Major to Test Hypersonic Engine Prototype, Advance Space Launch Capabilities

Ursa Major will work to advance the development of its Draper and Arroway engines to support government programs on hypersonics defense and space launch under a contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory

The rocket propulsion company said it was tasked with creating and testing the prototype of its 4000-pound-thrust closed cycle hydrogen peroxide engine Draper, which is intended for hypersonic weapon defense operations.

A specialized test stand will also be built to allow for a hotfire engine test over the next 12 months.

Joe Laurienti, founder and CEO of Ursa Major, highlighted Draper’s on-demand launch capability and enhanced maneuverability, considering them as key factors in advanced hypersonic threat simulation.

In addition, Ursa Major will upgrade Arroway, a reusable liquid oxygen and methane staged combustion engine, to bolster space launch operations of medium and heavy rockets. 

The total value of the contract was not disclosed. 

