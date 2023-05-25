in Financial Reports, News

AI-Related Shares Rise on Nvidia’s Strong Revenue Outlook

NVIDIA Logo / https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/about-nvidia/legal-info/logo-brand-usage/
AI-Related Shares Rise on Nvidia's Strong Revenue Outlook - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Nvidia‘s quarterly revenue guidance drove an extended trading session rally in artificial intelligence-related stocks and fueled a 28 percent jump in shares at the company after the bell Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The market value of Nvidia increased by $200 billion to more than $960 billion after the company’s stock price hit a record high of $391.50.

Other AI technology companies also posted gains on Nvidia’s forecast-beating report. Advanced Micro Devices rose 10 percent, Microsoft and Google’s parent Alphabet climbed 2 percent, and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir Technologies surged 8 percent.

Nvidia said Wednesday its revenue for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year jumped 19 percent quarter-on-quarter to $7.19 billion, while net income for the period rose 26 percent year-over-year to $2.04 billion, or $0.82 per share.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker forecasts second quarter sales of $11.0 billion.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, noted the company will increase supply for its data center family of products “significantly” to meet a growing demand.

“A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Financial Reports

Advanced Micro DevicesAIAlphabetartificial intelligencec3.aiextended tradefinancial reportjensen huangMicrosoftNVIDIAPalantir Technologiestechnology stocks

mm

Written by Celine Wright

Top Government Contracts Won by Acquia
What Are The Top Government Contracts Won by Acquia?
Peraton to Support Postal Service IT Operations via $2.8B Contract; John Coleman Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Peraton to Support Postal Service IT Operations via $2.8B Contract; John Coleman Quoted