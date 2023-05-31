Air Force, MZA Associates Demo Aircraft Energy Laser System Beam Director

The U.S. Air Force’s research arm and MZA Associates have concluded flight tests for a new low-power, sub-scale beam director designed for directed energy laser systems on airborne platforms.

The Hybrid Aero-Effect Reducing Design with Realistic Optical Components team showcased the capability of MZA Associates-made beam director to mitigate optical and mechanical distortions encountered by laser beams at high speeds on aircraft, the Air Force Research Laboratory said Tuesday.

Demonstrations took place on a business jet in 2022, with the aircraft cruising at high speeds and multiple sensors measuring aerodynamic disturbances.

Test results revealed that the HARDROC beam director enhances the capabilities of airborne directed energy systems by providing a 360-degree field of regard across extended speed ranges.

“Data from these flight tests will be instrumental to airborne beam director development efforts moving forward,” commented Matthew Kemnetz, co-principal investigator for aero-effects and beam control at AFRL’s directed energy directorate.

AFRL’s directed energy directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico and aerospace systems directorate at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio supported the activity.