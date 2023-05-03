Air Force Taps L3Harris for Common Tactical Edge Network Development

L3Harris Technologies was selected by the U.S. Air Force to create a Common Tactical Edge Network to help the service branch enhance the interoperability of its aerial platforms.

Under a recently awarded contract, the aerospace and defense company said Tuesday it will work on developing a meshed network of defense and commercial resources and will incorporate data processing and sharing capabilities at the tactical edge to bolster connectivity across the joint force.

USAF also added L3Harris to the CTEN consortium, which is part of the overarching indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. L3Harris will collaborate with other consortium members to design system architecture, handle software development and conduct CTEN systems integration.

The network is envisioned to support the military’s Advanced Battle Management System and Joint All-Domain Command and Control Initiatives.

“CTEN will ultimately deliver commercial-like capabilities that will break down the barriers between open and closed systems,” said Ron Fehlen, vice president for Air Force and UAS programs at L3Harris.