Ali Bokhari Selected as Global Managed Services Leader at Guidehouse

Ali Bokhari has joined Guidehouse as global managed services leader, a role in which he will oversee the sector’s go-to-market strategy as it expands.

His appointment represents a step in the Guidehouse’s growth efforts as it anticipates new opportunities and strong financial performance in both the public and private sectors , the firm announced from its Washington, D.C. headquarters on Thursday.

Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and a seven-time Wash100 Award winner, emphasized the “extraordinary insight, experience and skill” that Bokhari will bring to the company.

“He has worked to design, deploy, and expand a global delivery network – in both the commercial and public sectors – which is key to our core strategy. It’s an exciting time in our evolution and we are delighted to add such an accomplished leader to our team,” McIntyre said.

Bokhari’s experience primarily surrounds enterprise information technology implementation, operations and knowledge process outsourcing both within and outside of the U.S., at scale. He has conducted global transitions and transformations while minimizing operational risk.

In his new role, Bokhari will develop and broaden the company’s offerings, supervise sales and lead a global delivery capability that includes onshore, near-shore and off-shore delivery facilities.

“I am thrilled to be part of Guidehouse and am deeply impressed not only by the firm’s strategy and business model, but equally by the passion of this team,” Bokhari commented.

“Their technology-enabled managed services platform provides a level of reliability and service unmatched in the industry, and I look forward to working with our team as we continue on this exciting growth trajectory,” he added.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Bokhari headed Accenture Federal Services’ Advanced Technology Centers for nearly nine years.

Recently, Guidehouse has made a number of organizational and leadership changes to further its expansion strategy. In December, the firm announced the rebranding of its global investigations and compliance center – which has since been repositioned as financial crime, fraud and investigation services – and several related leadership transitions, all of which went into effect in January.

Shortly after, the firm selected 24 new partners to boost its consulting offerings for both government and industry.