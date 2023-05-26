Alpha Omega Named Among Virginia’s Best Places to Work; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

Alpha Omega Integration has been included in the 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group, landing on the 11th spot in the large employer category.

The government information technology integrator said Thursday the Best Places to Work in Virginia program involves an evaluation of company practices, workplace policies, demographics, employee experience, philosophy and systems.

Alpha Omega President and CEO Gautam Ijoor acknowledged the dedication and hard work of employees, emphasizing their collaborative efforts have made the recognition possible.

“Alpha Omega continues to thrive as a great place to work solely based on our team’s commitment to service and excellence,” he emphasized.

For organizations to be eligible for consideration in the program, they must have been doing business for at least a year, employ a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time staff working in Virginia and operate from a physical office in the state.