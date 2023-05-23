Cypress CEO David Halverson Joins APUS Board of Trustees

David Halverson, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, has joined the board of trustees of American Public University System, replacing Lucie Lapovsky, who stepped down from the board after nearly two decades of service.

Halverson currently serves as CEO and chairman of Cypress International, a defense and homeland security-focused consulting firm, the West Virginia-based private school said Monday.

During his 37-year military career, the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School alum worked as deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Training Doctrine Command and as Army assistant chief of staff for installation management.

He also serves on the MITRE Army Board of Advisors, Army West Point Athletic Association and West Point Society of DC, among others.

Frank Ball, chairman of APUS’ board of trustees, said Halverson’s experience in the Army will help APUS continue its vision to deliver better education to learners of diverse backgrounds.