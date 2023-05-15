in News

Amyx Among 2023 Moxie Award Finalists; William Schaefer Quoted

Amyx Among 2023 Moxie Award Finalists; William Schaefer Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Amyx has been named a finalist for a yearly award that honors Washington, D.C. businesses, nonprofits and associations that have grown using bold and innovative strategies.

In a statement, William Schaefer, president and CEO of the Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity and systems integrator, congratulated the Amyx team responsible for the 2023 Moxie Award nomination.

“This year’s finalists truly represent the spirit of Moxie, and we are excited to help tell the stories of how they have conducted their businesses in new and exciting ways,” said Schaefer.

The company was also previously selected as a Moxie finalist in 2017 and 2018.

2023 winners will be revealed during a ceremony scheduled to take place on Oct. 23 at The Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

2023 Moxie AwardAmyxfinalistGovconWashington D.C.william schaefer

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Parsons' James Lackey: Assured Positioning System Could Help Avoid Threats to GPS Receivers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Parsons’ James Lackey: Assured Positioning System Could Help Avoid Threats to GPS Receivers
DOD 'Point-of-Need' Manufacturing Initiative Picks 6 Projects to Advance Warfighter Tech Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOD ‘Point-of-Need’ Manufacturing Initiative Picks 6 Projects to Advance Warfighter Tech Development