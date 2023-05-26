Former CIA Official Andrew Makridis Appointed to Acalvio Federal Advisory Board

Andrew Makridis, former chief operating officer of the CIA, has been added to the federal advisory board of active defense technology provider Acalvio Technologies.

As an inaugural member of the newly established advisory board, he will provide guidance to Acalvio leadership on addressing government cybersecurity requirements, the company said Thursday.

Makridis retired from the CIA in 2022 after 37 years of service, including a four-year stint as COO.

He also served as a daily intelligence briefer to former President Bush, head of the Weapons and Counter Proliferation Mission Center and associate deputy director of the Directorate of Science and Technology.

In 2017, Makridis was selected to lead the investigation into the CIA WikiLeaks data breach.

“Cyber deception and Acalvio’s Active Defense technology are crucial steps towards more robust cyber defenses. I look forward to working alongside the Acalvio leadership team and Admiral Winnefeld on the critical cybersecurity issues facing our Nation,” Makridis said.

Acalvio’s federal advisory board includes James Winnefeld, a retired U.S. Navy admiral.