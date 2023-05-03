in News, Technology

Anduril Launches Lattice for Mission Autonomy Software for Drone Swarm Management

Anduril has unveiled a new version of its Lattice operating system designed to enable a single human operator to command and control various robotic and autonomous systems.

Lattice for Mission Autonomy is an open-architecture software program that provides an adaptive digital platform to allow an operator to engage with a diverse set of unmanned platforms and payloads for various missions, Anduril said Tuesday.

The platform features autonomous piloting, threat identification, multi-asset maneuver orchestration and electronic signature and communications management capabilities.

According to Anduril, the software system works to enhance and accelerate data processing and analysis and reduce risks to human operators in austere environments.

Lattice is an artificial intelligence-based counter-unmanned aerial system that automatically detects, identifies and defeats small UAS.

