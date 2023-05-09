Antenna Research Associates Marks 60th Founding Anniversary; Logen Thiran Quoted

Antenna Research Associates highlighted its 60th anniversary of doing business as a manufacturer of antennas and radio frequency systems for military and civilian applications.

Since its establishment in 1963, ARA has developed products and services for communication networks, unmanned air systems, satellite communications, RF surveillance and jamming for electronic warfare, border patrol and public safety networks, the company said Wednesday.

Among its notable technologies are the tri-band very-small-aperture terminal system Saterra and the portable satellite receiver AN/PRS11.

ARA also supplies active electronically scanned array antennas for multidomain applications and RF products for hypersonic weapon development.

The company further strengthened its market reach with the acquisition of satcom technologies and services provider AQYR in 2020 and electromagnetic system manufacturer SI2 Technologies in 2022.

“Our continued growth and acquisition of AQYR and SI2 Technologies will enable us to expand our products and pursue new opportunities in our 60th year and beyond,” said Logen Thiran, CEO of ARA.