Applied Intuition Secures AFWERX Contract for Virtual Aerial Sensor Optimization Software

Applied Intuition will provide the Department of the Air Force’s innovation arm with access to virtual sensor optimization software under a contract.

The autonomous vehicle software developer will deliver the offering via its sensor simulation product Spectral to help AFWERX enhance sensor performance, selection, evaluation and timeline development, Applied Intuition said Wednesday.

Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition, remarked that the partnership with AFWERX and the Air Force will help the company discover new applications across domains for the autonomy development toolchain and further expand its national security footprint.

The collaboration is also in support of AFWERX Autonomy Prime’s mission.

“Commercial autonomy companies like Applied have deep experience developing solutions to understand how sensor types and arrays from various vendors perform in different environments and use cases,” said Maj. Victor Lopez, chief of autonomy operations at AFWERX.

The contract will run for 18 months, according to Ahmed Humayun, head of government business development for Applied Intuition.