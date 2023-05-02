Army Declares IOC for Northrop’s Integrated Battle Command System; Rebecca Torzone Quoted

Northrop Grumman can now deploy to U.S. Army units a command-and-control system designed to support air and missile defense operations after the platform reached initial operational capability status.

The IOC designation came weeks after Northrop received approval from the Department of Defense to move the Integrated Battle Command System into full-rate production, the company said Monday.

“IBCS has the leading role in the Army’s air and missile defense modernization strategy because its ability to integrate multi-domain sensors to create fire quality fused data enables the warfighter to quickly decide on the best shooter to defend against incoming threats,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop.

IBCS demonstrated its capability to bring fire control data across joint networks through initial operational test and evaluation and several development and operational test flights.

The system comes with an open, modular architecture designed to integrate existing and future systems, such as counter-drone platforms and space-based sensors, and works to detect, track and counter evolving air and missile threats.