Army Explores Potential Cloud Software Management Support Sources

The U.S. Army is conducting market research to identify potential vendors that can help the service branch procure and manage cloud-based software platforms.

A SAM notice posted Wednesday indicates the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency is interested in procuring commercial off-the-shelf software licenses for a shared services program, a DevSecOps pipeline and a data service environment.

The field operating agency also requires contractor support to update its workflow and data for managing the cARMY enterprise cloud platform, as well as facilitate a “bulk” buying process for mission and application owners within the branch.

ECMA operates under the Department of the Army Office of the Chief Information Officer and aims to increase service personnel’s digital literacy in the cloud.

Responses to the request for information are due May 24.