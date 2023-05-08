in Artificial Intelligence, News

Army Seeks Info on Strategies to Safeguard Military Data for AI Applications

The Department of the Army is requesting information on available technology and methods for testing, validating and protecting datasets for future artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that Army Science Board seeks to study methodologies and techniques for dataset protection and security, including using cryptographic algorithms, data anonymization, data tampering prevention and inspection and analysis strategies.

The study team also wants to explore testing the robustness, accuracy and reliability of AI-enhanced systems for autonomous operations and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

In addition, ASB looks for strategies for the seamless integration of AI and machine learning capabilities with existing military systems and communication networks.

Responses to the request for information are due May 12.

Written by Naomi Cooper

