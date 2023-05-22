ASRC Federal Business Awarded $57M Contract for Air Combat Command Support

Broadleaf, an information technology services provider recently acquired by ASRC Federal, has secured a contract from the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service to provide an Air Combat Command directorate with analytical support and products.

Under the $56.6 million contract, ASRC Federal will handle concept development, planning and programming, weapon system management, wargaming and total force integration for ACC A5/8/9 Directorate of Plans, Programs and Requirements, according to a contract award notice posted on SAM.gov Friday.

Contract work will be performed at the Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia.

ASRC Federal’s acquisition of Broadleaf adds 600 employees to expand the company’s services in support of the U.S. Army, Navy and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.