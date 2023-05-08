ASRC Federal Finalizes $350M Acquisition of SAIC’s Logistics & Supply Chain Management Business; Jennifer Felix Quoted

ASRC Federal has completed its purchase of Science Applications International Corp.’s logistics and supply chain management arm.

The acquisition has brought 240 individuals with over four decades of experience in delivering technology-enabled supply chain management offerings to the Defense Logistics Agency to ASRC Federal’s staff, the Reston, Virginia-based enterprise said Monday.

In a separate announcement also issued on Monday, SAIC said the sale valued at $350 million enables the organization to increase its focus on Growth & Technology Accelerants and platform-agnostic profits that increase shareholder value.

Capabilities obtained through the acquisition will be used to enhance ASRC Federal’s base operations support offering, which provides procurement, logistics and warehousing support for military locations across the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome this exceptional team with decades of experience providing innovative solutions to their customers,” commented Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a previous Wash100 Award winner. “The rest of the ASRC Federal team is ready to support them in their important mission to equip our military personnel and help ensure our nation’s security.”

The transaction was first announced in March 2023. At the time of the initial release, Felix said that the acquisition is anticipated to open a new channel for growth by expanding the organization’s portfolio of capabilities.