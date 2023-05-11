in Biometrics, News

Aware Exhibits Biometric Authentication Offering at Border Security Expo; Craig Herman Quoted

Biometrics software provider Aware is presenting its digital identity authentication offering for federal, state and local government agencies at the ongoing Border Security Expo in El Paso, Texas.

Aware said Wednesday it provides biometric authentication tools and services to domestic and international public sector customers in support of border management and security operations.

“As we continue to move towards a digitalized society, it is imperative for government agencies to stay one step ahead while still providing quick and efficient processes and the best way to achieve this is with biometric authentication,” emphasized Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware.

Aware’s identity verification offering for border management conducts biometric searches as individuals apply for visas and passports or cross the borders.

It also works to automate the collection and validation of biometrics and deliver custom reports on metrics, such as image quality, to inform system diagnostics and monitoring.

