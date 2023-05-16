in Biometrics, News

Aware to Exhibit Biometrics Tools for Law Enforcement at IACP Tech Conference; Craig Herman Quoted

https://www.linkedin.com/in/craig-herman-aab3/
Aware to Exhibit Biometrics Tools for Law Enforcement at IACP Tech Conference; Craig Herman Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Identity verification services provider Aware is set to demonstrate its portfolio of biometric identification tools for law enforcement at the forthcoming IACP Tech Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Among the products to be exhibited is AFIX Tracker, a single multimodal platform designed to provide automated facial recognition, fingerprint and latent print identification capabilities, Aware said Monday.

Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware, shared that biometrics can help law enforcement reliably conduct background checks, criminal investigations and mass disaster identification.

“In addition, today’s biometric technologies enable strong inter-departmental collaboration – supporting searches for suspects at the local level as well as comprehensive regional collections in a single search/response transaction, enhancing speed in critical situations,” said Herman.

Aware acquired the AFIX suite of biometric tools from Maxar Technologies in November 2020 as part of efforts to broaden its automated biometric identification systems portfolio.

IACP Tech Conference will take place from May 22 to 24 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Helping Governments Deliver on the Promise of Digital ID Fireside Chat

Aside from exhibiting at the IACP event, Aware is sponsoring GovCon Wire’s Helping Governments Deliver on the Promise of Digital ID Fireside Chat on June 6. Click here to register for the virtual event, which will highlight how organizations and agencies can fully harness the power of digital ID.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Biometrics

AFIX TrackerawarebiometricsCraig HermanGovconidentification technologylaw enforcementMaxar

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Rocket Lab Aims to Complete TROPICS Monitoring Satellite Deployment on May 22 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rocket Lab Aims to Complete TROPICS Monitoring Satellite Deployment on May 22
Sierra Nevada Demos Modified Electromagnetic System at Marine Corps Exercise - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Sierra Nevada Demos Modified Electromagnetic System at Marine Corps Exercise