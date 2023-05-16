Aware to Exhibit Biometrics Tools for Law Enforcement at IACP Tech Conference; Craig Herman Quoted

Identity verification services provider Aware is set to demonstrate its portfolio of biometric identification tools for law enforcement at the forthcoming IACP Tech Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Among the products to be exhibited is AFIX Tracker, a single multimodal platform designed to provide automated facial recognition, fingerprint and latent print identification capabilities, Aware said Monday.

Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware, shared that biometrics can help law enforcement reliably conduct background checks, criminal investigations and mass disaster identification.

“In addition, today’s biometric technologies enable strong inter-departmental collaboration – supporting searches for suspects at the local level as well as comprehensive regional collections in a single search/response transaction, enhancing speed in critical situations,” said Herman.

Aware acquired the AFIX suite of biometric tools from Maxar Technologies in November 2020 as part of efforts to broaden its automated biometric identification systems portfolio.

IACP Tech Conference will take place from May 22 to 24 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

