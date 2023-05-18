BAE, IDV Mark International Debut of Amphibious Combat Vehicle in Spain

BAE Systems and Iveco Defence Vehicles have unveiled the Amphibious Combat Vehicle at an international defense and security exposition in Madrid, Spain, marking the vehicle’s debut outside the United States.

ACV-P, the personnel variant and foundation for the entire ACV family of vehicles, took center stage at the FEINDEF event. The fully open-ocean capable platform can transport 13 Marines and a crew of three from ship to objective and back, BAE said Thursday.

The combat vehicle was developed through a strategic collaboration between BAE and Italian defense company IDV to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in adapting to emerging technologies and mobility capacities.

To meet evolving mission needs and technological advancements, the ACV can be equipped with new capabilities, including reconnaissance, electronic warfare and anti-aircraft systems.

“Together, we are ready to respond to any international customization request to ensure the optimal deployment of the amphibious vehicles within the Spanish and European defense system,” said Nazario Bianchini, IDV’s head of sales.