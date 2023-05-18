in News

BAE, IDV Mark International Debut of Amphibious Combat Vehicle in Spain

Amphibious Combat Vehicle/BAE Systems
BAE, IDV Mark International Debut of Amphibious Combat Vehicle in Spain - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems and Iveco Defence Vehicles have unveiled the Amphibious Combat Vehicle at an international defense and security exposition in Madrid, Spain, marking the vehicle’s debut outside the United States.

ACV-P, the personnel variant and foundation for the entire ACV family of vehicles, took center stage at the FEINDEF event. The fully open-ocean capable platform can transport 13 Marines and a crew of three from ship to objective and back, BAE said Thursday. 

The combat vehicle was developed through a strategic collaboration between BAE and Italian defense company IDV to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in adapting to emerging technologies and mobility capacities.

To meet evolving mission needs and technological advancements, the ACV can be equipped with new capabilities, including reconnaissance, electronic warfare and anti-aircraft systems.

“Together, we are ready to respond to any international customization request to ensure the optimal deployment of the amphibious vehicles within the Spanish and European defense system,” said Nazario Bianchini, IDV’s head of sales.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

acv-pamphibious combat vehicleBAE SystemsFEINDEF international defenseGovconIveco Defence VehiclesNazario BianchiniU.S. Marine Corps

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

General Dynamics Unit Lays Keel for Future USS Louis Wilson Destroyer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Unit Lays Keel for Future USS Louis Wilson Destroyer
Lockheed Partners With GitLab, AWS to Advance Digital Transformation Initiatives - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Partners With GitLab, AWS to Advance Digital Transformation Initiatives