in News, Technology

BAE Modernizes HD Thermal Camera Core to Provide 360° Situational Awareness

Photo/www.baesystems.com
BAE Modernizes HD Thermal Camera Core to Provide 360° Situational Awareness - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems has enhanced one of its infrared imaging products to produce a small and lightweight version capable of capturing high-definition imagery even in poor visual conditions.

The new version of Athena 1920 thermal camera core was also further developed to support missions that need 360-degree situational awareness, space-based surveillance as well as threat detection and monitoring, the company said Wednesday.

Athena 1920 was specifically equipped with redundant software-based single event upset mitigation capability for protection from harmful radiation during space and high-altitude operations.

The latest version also has a sensor hardening function to allow high-quality, broad-view night vision when used in several platforms, and real-time, 360-degree sensing feature for ground vehicles.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

360-degree situational awarenessAthena 1920BAE SystemsGovconspace-based surveillanceTechnologythermal camera corevehicle protections

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Raytheon Subsidiary Intros New Tactical Communications System for Secure Data Transfer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Subsidiary Intros New Tactical Communications System for Secure Data Transfer