BAE Modernizes HD Thermal Camera Core to Provide 360° Situational Awareness

BAE Systems has enhanced one of its infrared imaging products to produce a small and lightweight version capable of capturing high-definition imagery even in poor visual conditions.

The new version of Athena 1920 thermal camera core was also further developed to support missions that need 360-degree situational awareness, space-based surveillance as well as threat detection and monitoring, the company said Wednesday.

Athena 1920 was specifically equipped with redundant software-based single event upset mitigation capability for protection from harmful radiation during space and high-altitude operations.

The latest version also has a sensor hardening function to allow high-quality, broad-view night vision when used in several platforms, and real-time, 360-degree sensing feature for ground vehicles.