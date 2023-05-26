in Contract Awards, News

BAE Receives DARPA Contract to Support Target Monitoring Tech Development Program

BAE Systems‘ FAST Labs division received a $7 million contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop an autonomous space-based system for military personnel to track key objects of interest across satellite constellations.

FAST Labs teamed up with artificial intelligence technology developers AIMdyn and OmniTeq to carry out software development work under the agency’s Oversight program, BAE said Thursday.

DARPA initiated the tech development effort in March to facilitate constant target location custody and tactical satellite-ground station cooperation.

The agency intends for the system to help military planners monitor as many as 1,000 targets via satellites designed to increase their situational awareness of the space domain.

Written by Regina Garcia

