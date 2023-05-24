in News

BAE Unit Secures 2023 Small Business Administration Award; Terry Ward Quoted

Terry Ward/LinkedIn
BAE Unit Secures 2023 Small Business Administration Award; Terry Ward Quoted

An office within BAE Systems’ intelligence and security sector has won the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence from the Small Business Administration in recognition of its outreach and training efforts enabling small businesses to operate as subcontractors and suppliers.

SBA handed the award during the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards held in Washington D.C. from April 30 to May 6, the company said Tuesday.

The recognition follows the two awards received by BAE Systems over the last months– the National Veteran Small Business Coalition Champion of Veteran Enterprise Award and the Capital Region Minority Development Council’s 2022 Corporation of the Year.

“Our team works to connect small businesses to programs and teams across our company,” said Terry Ward, vice president of contracts and supply chain management at BAE Systems’ I&S sector. 

“These connections contribute to small business growth and bring innovation and strong performance to our customers.”

