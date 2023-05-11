BigBear.ai, L3Harris Collaborating on AI-Powered Autonomous Surface Vessels; Mandy Long Quoted

BigBear.ai and L3Harris Technologies are working together to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance the capabilities of autonomous surface vessels.

The collaboration will combine L3Harris’ ASView vessel control system and BigBear.ai’s Ursa Minor, an AI-based technology for computer vision, forecasting and situational awareness analytics, Columbia, Maryland-based AI company said Tuesday.

ASView is designed specifically for unmanned vessels and includes an emergency safety stop function and last response propulsion disengagement system.

Ursa Minor uses AI and ML algorithms to identify potential threats and help warfighters in decision-making situations. The technology was demonstrated in March at the International Maritime Exercise 23.

The integration of the two products is expected to boost ASV situational awareness and vessel classification and provide additional support during manned-unmanned teaming missions.

“We are thrilled to partner with L3Harris and combine our cutting-edge AI technology with a key leader in unmanned and autonomous systems,” BigBear.ai CEO Mandy Long remarked. “As the battlespace evolves, autonomous systems will play an increasingly significant role.”

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with GovCon Wire, Long talked about how AI is being applied to critical missions, among other discussion points.

“Where I see the biggest impact that we’re already having in many ways– but that I think we’ll continue to have– is in how we get the right information to the right people at the right time without that being overly burdensome.”