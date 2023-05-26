in News

BlueHalo, University of Maryland Collaborate on UAS R&D, Workforce Development; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

Jonathan Moneymaker / LinkedIn
BlueHalo, University of Maryland Collaborate on UAS R&D, Workforce Development; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BlueHalo is teaming up with the University of Maryland’s MATRIX Lab and UAS Research and Operations Center to develop and test unmanned aerial systems and long-range communication technologies.

The collaborative effort aims to contribute innovations to national security, while cultivating UMD students into talents for the tech and defense industries, the company said.

BlueHalo and UMD will take advantage of existing relationships with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and the Naval Surface Warfare Center to conduct R&D of UAS and communication systems. They will use the MATRIX Lab’s open air-land laboratory and anechoic chamber to test algorithms and radio waveforms.

“With access to world-class resources, faculty, and facilities at the University of Maryland, BlueHalo is looking forward to the work ahead–advancing groundbreaking autonomous innovations, bolstering our national security posture, and creating a robust college-to-career pipeline,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and previous Wash100 awardee.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BlueHaloGovconjonathan moneymakerMATRIX Labresearch and developmentUASUniversity of MarylandUROC

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

BAE Receives DARPA Contract to Support Target Monitoring Tech Development Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Receives DARPA Contract to Support Target Monitoring Tech Development Program
Alpha Omega Named Among Virginia’s Best Places to Work; Gautam Ijoor Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Alpha Omega Named Among Virginia’s Best Places to Work; Gautam Ijoor Quoted