Boeing Unveils Data Modeling Tool to Help Aviation Sector Reach Net Zero Emissions Goal

Boeing has released for public use a data modeling tool designed to analyze the lifecycle of alternative sources of energy for aviation and measure the ability to reduce aviation’s carbon emissions.

The Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model can be accessed on the company’s Sustainable Aerospace Together hub and could help measure aircraft fleet renewal and operational efficiency, the defense and aerospace contractor said Wednesday.

“We created Cascade to serve as an industry tool that creates a common framework among aviation, energy, finance and policy,” said Chris Raymond, said chief sustainability officer at Boeing.

Raymond noted that sharing the model with the public seeks to facilitate collaboration, alignment and feedback across government, industry and other sectors that seek to reach a sustainable aerospace future.

“Cascade helps airline operators, industry partners and policymakers see when, where and how different fuel sources affect their sustainability goals,” said Neil Titchener, Cascade program leader.

The company also launched a new working group that will offer feedback on application programming interfaces, new features and functionalities of the data modeling tool.

“The Cascade User Community will ensure the tool and data sources continue to get feedback and evolve for informed and effective discussions towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” said Raymond.

The founding members of the Cascade User Community are NASA, International Air Transport Association, MIT Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment and the University of Cambridge’s Aviation Impact Accelerator and the MIT Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment.