Booz Allen to Advance ‘Soldier as a System’ Concept Under $919M DOD R&D Award; Judi Dotson Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a potential $919 million task order from the Department of Defense to provide research and development services and advance the development of a soldier-as-a-system concept to support warfighters operating across all combat environments and climatic conditions.

The Engineering, Development, Integration and Technology-based Solutions task order will support the DOD’s Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, the U.S. Army’s program executive offices and the service branch’s other components, the company said Tuesday.

“The EDITS contract represents a cultural shift intended to foster collaboration early in technology development, as we will help facilitate open communication across service boundaries and posture for the integration of future technologies through system-level architectures,” said Judi Dotson, global defense sector president at Booz Allen.

“Booz Allen will work to support orchestration across mission partners at the strategic level and adaptive tech integration at the tactical level for warfighters,” noted Dotson.

Under EDITS, the company will advance technology identification and maturation and facilitate the transition of tech platforms across organizations to help improve interoperability.

“The ultimate goal of the work is to enable the tactical unit as a fully integrated combat platform by supporting warfighters—at home and abroad—and providing solutions that increase lethality, survivability, and situational awareness that enhance the Soldier as a System,” said Joel Dillon, a senior vice president at Booz Allen’s global defense business.

The EDITS program also allows support for foreign military sales, host nation training, foreign military sales and other global operations.