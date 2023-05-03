Booz Allen Ventures Invests in Credo AI to Support Responsible AI Operationalization; John Larson Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton ’s corporate venture capital unit, has invested in Credo AI , an artificial intelligence ethics-focused organization.

The partnership will enable the former to more efficiently integrate responsible AI using the latter’s governance software platform to accelerate the implementation of new federal and agency-specific AI standards , Booz Allen announced from its McLean, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

“Collectively with Credo AI, we have a unique opportunity to continue to safely, securely and fairly harness the transformative power of AI for our clients’ success by operationalizing responsible AI into the entire lifecycle of AI model development, testing, deployment and monitoring,” said John Larson , executive vice president and Booz Allen’s AI business lead.

He emphasized the “pressing need to build and maintain AI systems with a clear understanding of their potential risks” as AI influences everyday human life.

Responsible AI is currently managed primarily through manual processes, best practices and rules-based methods that can hinder the full potential of AI. Through this collaboration, Booz Allen aims to speed up the process of delivering responsible AI at an enterprise scale to keep pace with consistently evolving AI capabilities and related regulations by harnessing the Policy Pack tool within Credo AI’s platform.

Credo AI’s responsible AI software offers context-driven, all-encompassing and continuous governance and oversight to ensure accountability. The company primarily focuses on compliant, fair, transparent and auditable AI offerings to assist organizations with building ethical AI programs and prevent the potential negative consequences of AI use.

With the integration of Credo AI’s tool, Booz Allen will be able to directly incorporate responsible AI into AIOps technology pipelines and ecosystems to help compliance, AI/machine learning engineering and programmatic teams reach responsible AI standards at the scale and speed of AI development.

“AI is emerging as a vital force for fortifying the United States’ competitive prowess amid a rapidly evolving global landscape. We are eager to support the pursuit of innovation that is not only impactful – but is also responsible,” said Credo AI Founder and CEO Navrina Singh .

She added that the new partnership “establishes a formidable platform to champion AI’s potential” and promote the responsible procurement, development and deployment of AI in federal spaces.

Brian MacCarthy , senior vice president and tech exploration head at Booz Allen Ventures, said that with adversaries heavily investing in AI, it is crucial for the U.S. government to lead in creating advanced technologies designed with ethics and responsibility as top priorities.

He said that as policymakers, federal leaders and the private sector implement AI, they must also set a foundation for the ethical use of these tools across all phases of its development and deployment.

“Credo AI is making this possible through their governance platform, enabling AI to be integrated into all aspects of operations – responsibly,” said MacCarthy.