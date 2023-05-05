in Executive Moves, News

Border Patrol Vet Carla Provost Named Adviser at Constellis; Terry Ryan Quoted

Constellis logo/Crunchbase
Border Patrol Vet Carla Provost Named Adviser at Constellis; Terry Ryan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carla Provost, a retired federal servant with 25 years of experience working at the U.S. Border Patrol, has been appointed as adviser at risk management company Constellis.

Her time at USBP included serving as chief of the agency from August 2018 to January 2020, the Washington, D.C.-based company said Thursday.

Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis, said Provost’s appointment will help enhance the company’s North American Operations team, which provides support services to the border patrol.

Provost has previously handled border protection in all four states surrounding Mexico. Before joining the agency, she worked as a police officer for more than two years with the Riley County Police Department in Kansas.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

border patrolBusiness DevelopmentCarla ProvostConstellisexecutive moveGovconTerry RyanU.S. Border Patrol

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Northrop Books Air Force Order for Expanded Deployment of Aircraft Defense System - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Books Air Force Order for Expanded Deployment of Aircraft Defense System
Cubic, Partners Intro Tactical Radio Interoperability Offering; Anthony Verna Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cubic, Partners Intro Tactical Radio Interoperability Offering; Anthony Verna Quoted