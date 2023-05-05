Border Patrol Vet Carla Provost Named Adviser at Constellis; Terry Ryan Quoted

Carla Provost, a retired federal servant with 25 years of experience working at the U.S. Border Patrol, has been appointed as adviser at risk management company Constellis.

Her time at USBP included serving as chief of the agency from August 2018 to January 2020, the Washington, D.C.-based company said Thursday.

Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis, said Provost’s appointment will help enhance the company’s North American Operations team, which provides support services to the border patrol.

Provost has previously handled border protection in all four states surrounding Mexico. Before joining the agency, she worked as a police officer for more than two years with the Riley County Police Department in Kansas.