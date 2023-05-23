in News

BWXT Plans to Deliver DOD’s 1st Mobile Nuclear Reactor in 2025; Joe Miller Quoted

Joseph K. Miller / BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)
BWXT Plans to Deliver DOD's 1st Mobile Nuclear Reactor in 2025; Joe Miller Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BWX Technologies is expecting to deliver a working version of a Department of Defense-funded mobile nuclear reactor to Idaho National Laboratory in the next two years, Bloomberg reported Monday.

DOD awarded BWXT a $280 million contract in 2022 to design, build and demonstrate a transportable microreactor prototype that can be used to power remote military bases and support other defense applications.

Joe Miller, president of BWXT’s advanced technologies unit, said approximately 70 percent of the contract funds will be used to build the first reactor and the remaining budget will cover one-time start-up costs.

Production work under the Project Pele initiative is taking place at a facility outside Lynchburg, Virginia, where it is expected to produce two to three microreactor systems per year.

Upon delivery to INL in 2025, the small nuclear reactor will undergo a series of tests before deploying to military users.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BWX TechnologiesDefense DepartmentDODGovconJoe Millernuclear reactorProject Pele

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

DIU, Army Name 3 More Participants in Ground Vehicle Autonomy Prototyping Competition - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DIU, Army Name 3 More Participants in Ground Vehicle Autonomy Prototyping Competition
Maxar’s Tony Frazier Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maxar’s Tony Frazier Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson