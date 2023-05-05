in Artificial Intelligence, News

CACI Business, Torchlight AI Team Up to Support SOCOM’s Dark Web Analytics

Bluestone Analytics, a subsidiary of CACI International, will provide its dark web search and analysis tool to the U.S. Special Operations Command and other customers of Torchlight AI.

The two companies have teamed up to make the DarkPursuit platform available through Torchlight’s Catalyst AI modeling software, CACI said Thursday.

DarkPursuit is part of Bluestone’s DarkBlue Intelligence Suite and is designed to protect users who are browsing dark web or anonymity sites such as Tor, I2P, Freenet and ZeroNet.

The strategic partnership is expected to integrate DarkBlue to enhance Catalyst’s capabilities in customizing AI models to analyze cyber threat behaviors. SOC can use the technology to inform its decision-making process in irregular warfare and other mission-oriented situations.

“This partnership offers SOF customers a way to accelerate obtaining critical information that can give them an advantage over our adversaries,” said Meisha Lutsey, president of operations support and services at CACI.

