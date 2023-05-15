CAE USA to Help Air Force Conduct Rotary Wing Flight Training

A CAE subsidiary has won a $44.5 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force train military pilot candidates in operating rotary wing aircraft.

CAE USA will provide initial flight training support to the service branch in ground, air and simulation environments, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The services are intended to prepare student aviators for a follow-on, specialized training program.

USAF’s 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron acted as the contracting activity and received six bids for the competitive acquisition effort and the branch is obligating $1.7 million on the award from its fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds.

Contract work has an expected completion date of May 11, 2033.