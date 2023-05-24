Carahsoft Creates Sales Desk for CMMC Compliance Services; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has launched a new sales deck that provides the defense industrial base with access to a list of capabilities and resources to achieve compliance with the Department of Defense’s cybersecurity framework.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Sales Desk works to enable Carahsoft vendors, resellers and managed services providers to offer their products and services to defense contractors looking to navigate the CMMC certification process, the company said Wednesday.

“By working closely with our cybersecurity vendors and our partner community, Carahsoft has developed a comprehensive set of resources for CMMC compliance,” said Alex Whitworth, CMMC vertical lead for Carahsoft.

He added that the sales deck will “bridge the gap between contractors and vendors” while supporting the DIB’s cybersecurity and compliance initiatives.