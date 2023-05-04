Carahsoft to Offer Lumu’s Cyber Threat Assessment Model to Government Customers, Resellers; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to be the master government aggregator for Lumu Technologies to make the cybersecurity company’s services accessible to more state and local government customers.

The partnership will allow Carahsoft’s government clients and reseller partners to access Lumu’s Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model, the companies said Wednesday.

The software provides information on when a threat occurred, which team was affected, and what is the best response to mitigate the security breach. The platform is designed to expedite the threat response from months to minutes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Carahsoft will make the model available through its public sector contracts, including the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services.

“Through collaboration with our reseller ecosystem, we are able to offer expedited access for the Government to Lumu’s technology,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director and lead of the Lumu account at Carahsoft. “We look forward to the growth of our partnership with Lumu and are committed to reducing the impact of ransomware on critical Government functions.”

