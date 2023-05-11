Carahsoft-Qrypt Partnership Aims to Bring Quantum Security Tech to Public Sector; Brian O’Donnell Quoted

Carahsoft has agreed to be the master government aggregator of a Qrypt data security platform by offering the technology to agencies via a network of resellers and two procurement vehicles.

The Quantum Security Suite is designed to help organizations encrypt data at rest or in motion and prepare for possible quantum computing threats, Qrypt said Wednesday.

Under the partnership, the suite will be available through the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 contract and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.

Brian O’Donnell, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, said the partnership aims to help government customers adopt technology to defend against the risk of quantum cyber attacks.

