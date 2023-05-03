Carahsoft to Serve as Collabware’s SaaS Public Sector Distributor Under Partnership Deal

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to help Collabware distribute a suite of cloud-based records management applications to the public sector through federal and state government procurement vehicles.

The partnership is offering the Collabspace software-as-a-service platform composed of tools designed to automate data archival, discovery and visibility processes, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Collabware received authority to operate from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and achieved “In Process” status for its SaaS product under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Federal agencies can procure the Collabspace Archive, Discovery and Continuum suite through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts

Carahsoft added the platform is available to public sector organizations via contracting programs run by the National Association of State Procurement Officials, OMNIA Partners and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.