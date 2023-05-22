in News, Technology

Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz: AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity Among Key Themes at Health Conference

Tim Boltz, health care program executive at Carahsoft Technology, highlighted some of the key takeaways and themes from a five-day health conference and one of those is the quick adoption of generative artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT and their potential use in the health care sector.

“In procedure rooms, cameras with AI can ensure processes are being followed, and thereby helping avoid malpractice,” Boltz wrote in a blog post published Friday.

Another key takeaway from the HIMSS23 Global Health Conference & Exhibition is the importance of compliance as more health organizations adopt hybrid and multicloud environments amid constantly evolving data protection laws.

He cited the potential of data to transform health care operations and the need to balance data-driven decision-making with patient privacy and large data volumes.

Other insights from the recent conference are the need to pursue data interoperability and the importance of protecting patient privacy and ensuring cybersecurity in wearable medical devices.

For cybersecurity, Boltz discussed the development of a framework by a working group within the  Institute of Electrical Engineers that adopts Trust, Identity, Privacy, Protection, Safety, Security principles to ensure the safety of sensor-equipped devices.

“The goal is to make TIPPSS the standard for clinical Internet of Things devices first, then for other solutions,” he added.

