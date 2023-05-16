Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz: Higher Education Institutions Should Have Cloud Migration Strategy

Tim Boltz, education program executive at Carahsoft Technology, said higher education institutions looking to advance digital modernization should have a strategy in place to facilitate the migration to the cloud.

“As teams weigh where cloud solutions will take them next, understanding and articulating the need to include data-intensive computing, security, reporting, and analysis is imperative. That’s all the more true as students increasingly demand a level of personalization and engagement that can only be delivered through a robust analytics and data infrastructure,” he wrote in a blog post published Monday.

Boltz cited insights from several experts on cloud adoption in the higher education sector.

Damien Eversmann, chief architect for education at Red Hat, said he thinks the cloud’s software-as-a-service segment is likely to witness the most investment as higher education organizations shift toward continuous modernization practices.

“Cloud resources provide the agility and flexibility needed to support the culture of change that continuous modernization demands. As long as security practices are properly maintained, cloud adoption is one of the best tools for academic institutions to stay ahead of the curve,” Eversmann said.

Boltz also included insights from Hunter Ely and Mathew Lamb of Palo Alto Networks, who highlighted how cloud computing could support higher education research.