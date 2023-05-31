CGI Tests Microsoft Cloud, Nokia 5G Comms Within Marine Corps Systems; Horace Blackman, Wes Anderson Quoted

CGI Federal has shown success in testing two partner-developed platforms within the Marine Corps Platform Integration Center systems at Blount Island Command.

During the process, Microsoft Azure Orbital Cloud Access and Nokia Private 5G communications were incorporated into the CGI-managed MCPIC 2.0 systems, providing a look into future capabilities expected to enhance mission operations, CGI announced from its Fairfax, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

Horace Blackman, senior vice president of defense, intelligence and space at CGI Federal, said it is an honor to support the USMC mission while highlighting the variety of 5G and smart warehousing options available for the Department of Defense.

He added that with the billions of dollars of government property managed within the DOD, CGI Federal’s effective supply chain and logistics systems are a “mission imperative.”

“Strategic partners such as Microsoft and Nokia are key to our effort in delivering on these mission-oriented solutions,” Blackman said.

Developed, deployed and maintained by CGI Federal, the MCPIC 2.0 systems ensure that the proper equipment is where it is needed and in acceptable condition at the right time. CGI Federal serves as a liaison between USMC groups and bi-lateral partners as well as active duty, civilian and contracted workforces, who are required to deliver a synchronized response to the ever-changing needs of the USMC mission.

The integration of Azure Orbital Cloud Access satellite backhaul and Nokia Private 5G into CGI’s MCPIC systems showcases the potential for increased mission effectiveness and real-time visibility in worldwide operating environments while utilizing USMC’s enterprise move to Azure. CGI Federal is the first Microsoft partner to deploy and demonstrate Azure Orbital Cloud Access.

Wes Anderson, vice president of defense at Microsoft Federal and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, emphasized the importance of “secure, consistent and ubiquitous” connectivity for mission success.

“Through our collaboration with CGI Federal, we are bringing advanced connectivity with Microsoft Azure Orbital Cloud Access to ensure the U.S. Marine Corps can effectively operate anywhere their mission takes them,” he said.

“Our partnership with CGI Federal and the technology solutions we provide ensure the customer is set up for mission success,” said Randy Coltrin, vice president of strategic partnerships and development for federal at Nokia.

Colonel John Sattely, commanding officer of BIC, noted the “considerable impact” that MCPIC has on the command’s operational baseline. These communications capabilities, he said, offer strong potential improvements in logistics mission performance for commanders in theater and indicate that MCPIC is ready for DOD’s next generation of networks.