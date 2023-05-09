in Executive Moves, News

Christopher Wood Named VP of Capture at Sparksoft

Christopher Wood, formerly an independent consultant at Sparksoft, was tapped to serve as vice president of capture at the Maryland-based information technology consulting firm.

He brings to his new role over two decades of industry experience and is now in charge of business development, capture and strategy across the firm’s core and emerging strategic accounts, Sparksoft said Friday.

Before his one-year consultant stint at Sparksoft, Wood held executive positions at companies serving the federal government sector. 

He previously headed the operations and business development activities at CGI Federal and Agilex/Accenture as well as worked as a project manager at American Management Systems.

Mike Finkel, CEO of Sparksoft, said Wood will help in maintaining growth trajectory as the company aims to enter the markets across the Department of Health and Human Services and Defense Health Agency.

